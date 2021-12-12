Gabby Agbonlahor tells Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to give up Arsenal captaincy, just like he did at Aston Villa, as photo of Gunner skipper getting tattoo before Southampton clash emerges
A photograph of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged a day before he was dropped by Mikel Arteta for their win over Southampton. Aubameyang played no part of the Emirates Stadium clash, which the Gunners won 3-0 – Mikel Arteta citing a ‘disciplinary breach’ as the reason for the captain being left out. It’s not clear what […]Full Article