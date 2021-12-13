Tyson Fury nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2021 alongside Raheem Sterling and Emma Raducanu, but threatens to SUE the BBC as a result, while Lewis Hamilton does not feature on shortlist after Formula 1 World Championship defeat to M

Tyson Fury nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2021 alongside Raheem Sterling and Emma Raducanu, but threatens to SUE the BBC as a result, while Lewis Hamilton does not feature on shortlist after Formula 1 World Championship defeat to M

talkSPORT

Published

Tyson Fury has been nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2021, despite demanding not to be. The WBC heavyweight world champion features on the six-person shortlist alongside Tom Daley, Adam Peaty, Sarah Storey, Raheem Sterling and Emma Raducanu. However, he previously threatened to take legal action against the BBC if they […]

Full Article