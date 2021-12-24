Sport odds for 2022: Tyson Fury, Lewis Hamilton and Andy Murray to retire, Emma Raducanu to win Wimbledon, Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury and Australia to win Ashes 5-0
Published
After a crazy and unpredictable year in the sporting world the attention turns to next year and what could possibly follow up on 2021’s events. 2022 sporting predictions from Betfair: Tyson Fury to retire, Australia to win Ashes 5-0, Emma Raducanu to win Wimbledon, Lewis Hamilton to retire and more… BETFAIR – MONEY BACK AS […]Full Article