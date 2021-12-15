Lewis Hamilton calls Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 title win ‘manipulated’, while Daniel Ricciardo brands Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ‘f***** up’ as team radio audio reveals drivers’ true feelings
Published
Post-race radio messages have revealed Lewis Hamilton calling Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen’s title win ‘manipulated’ while Daniel Ricciardo labelled it ‘pretty f***** up’. Verstappen took his maiden F1 championship from Hamilton in the most jaw-dropping and controversial of circumstances with a last lap overtake at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The pair of championship […]Full Article