Tommy Fury was forced to pull out of his fight with Jake Paul due to illness and injury, with the American no longer open to fighting the Love Island in the futureFull Article
Jake Paul could fight brother Logan as he insists Tommy Fury has lost his chance
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jake Paul Says He Will 100% Compete in Mixed Martial Arts
Wibbitz Top Stories
Jake Paul , Says He Will 100% Compete, in Mixed Martial Arts.
Jake Paul , Says He Will 100% Compete, in Mixed Martial..