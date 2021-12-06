Tommy Fury has pulled out of showdown with Jake Paul on December 18 after picking up an injury in training. Embarrassingly, it comes just days after Tyson Fury said his brother could win the fight even if he was injuredFull Article
Tyson Fury made ill-fated comments about Tommy Fury days before Jake Paul withdrawal
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
‘I will bury you’ – John Fury warns Eddie Hearn over Tyson Fury comments as he responds to Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference controversy
John Fury has hit back at Eddie Hearn after the rival promoter slammed his conduct at the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference..
talkSPORT