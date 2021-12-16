Virgil van Dijk and Romelu Lukaku among absentees as Liverpool and Chelsea reveal players out due to COVID-19 amid hundreds of empty seats at Stamford Bridge
Published
Virgil van Dijk and Romelu Lukaku have joined an ever-growing list of players unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Liverpool and Chelsea were both without numerous stars for their Thursday night fixtures – which go ahead amid a raft of Premier League postponements. Reds defender Van Dijk was ruled out of the clash with Newcastle […]Full Article