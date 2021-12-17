Jake Paul claims he suffers with memory loss and slurred speech and his doctor has advised him he should QUIT boxing as he prepares for Tyron Woodley rematch
Jake Paul claims he has been told to quit boxing by doctors after sustaining memory loss and slurred speech in his four professional fights. The 24-year-old is undefeated thus far in his burgeoning boxing career, having beaten AnEson Gib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Although Paul wanted a fight with legitimate pro boxer