The Gunners travel to Elland Road to take on Marcelo Bielsa's side in this Premier League clashFull Article
Leeds vs Arsenal LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, goal and score updates.
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, goal and score updates
Football.london
A depleted Chelsea side due to at least four positive Covid-19 tests will be hoping to overcome Everton and keep the pressure on..
Advertisement
More coverage
Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, goal and score updates.
Football.london
Mikel Arteta's side host the Saints at the Emirates Stadium in their latest Premier League clash