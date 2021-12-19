Arsenal and Man City-linked Dusan Vlahovic equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning Serie A goal record and is set to leave Fiorentina after rejecting ‘biggest’ contract in club’s history
Arsenal and Manchester City will be on red alert with Dusan Vlahovic appearing set to leave Fiorentina. The Serbian striker, who has been heavily linked with a Premier League move, showed he has exactly what it takes to thrive in the top flight as he equalled a Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A record. As he pulled […]Full Article