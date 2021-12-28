Arsenal transfer target Dusan Vlahovic could snub the Gunners in favour of Premier League rivals Tottenham with Antonio Conte key to the highly-rated striker’s future
Published
Red-hot Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is interested in a move to the Premier League, but not to Arsenal, preferring rivals Tottenham as his next club. The Serbia striker has been tearing up Serie A in 2021, recently matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals in a calendar year with 33. Vlahovic has boosted his […]Full Article