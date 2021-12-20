Klopp furious at red card decisions in Liverpool vs Tottenham draw, Premier League set for COVID crisis talks, Real Madrid interest in Haaland confirmed – LIVE football news and gossip
Published
talkSPORT.com brings you all the latest football news, views and gossip. A raft of Premier League and EFL games were called off up and down the country as the COVID-19 crisis deepens at clubs. There were just four top flight games taking place over the weekend, while Chelsea saw their request for a postponement denied. […]Full Article