Newcastle ‘lining up’ Moussa Dembele transfer as Lyon striker joins Kieran Trippier on Magpies’ January wish list to help avoid Premier League relegation
Newcastle are reportedly lining up a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele next month. The Saudi-backed club are in desperate need of January reinforcements to avoid relegation to the Championship. talkSPORT understands Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier is on the Magpies’ radar, while reports claim Dembele could also be brought in. According to the Daily […]Full Article