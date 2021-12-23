Jordan Henderson reveals Liverpool’s QUADRUPLE ambitions but admits Reds will need luck in Premier League and Champions League during ‘mad’ season
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists the Reds are determined to win all four competitions this season. Jurgen Klopp's men are three points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City at Christmas and progressed to the last-16 of the Champions League with ease. Meanwhile, Liverpool also progressed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with victory