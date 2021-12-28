Shannon Sharpe: Russell Westbrook must stop thinking everything is fine when you're the ninth seed I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook hoping to ease the load off of LeBron James' shoulders. It’s been a struggle thus far as the purple and gold sit at 16-18, and now the former MVP is trying to defend his lackluster performance to the media. He said quote: 'Honestly, I think I've been fine, The conversation has been heavily on how I'm playing and what I'm doing.. Everybody has to understand, like, that's not a normal thing that people do consistently...Honestly, I'm over the whole situation with what everyone else wants me to do and what they think I should be doing.' Shannon Sharpe discusses what the interviews tells him about Russ.