‘I don’t care about it today’ – Thomas Tuchel refuses to discuss Manchester City’s eight-point lead over Chelsea in Premier League title race as he bemoans injury crisis and referee
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has told talkSPORT that he currently doesn’t care about Manchester City’s eight-point lead in the Premier League title race because the Blues have more pressing issues to worry about. Tuchel’s side were stunned by Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night as a last-gasp Danny Welbeck header earned a 1-1 draw […]Full Article