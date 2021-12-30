Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick analyses Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire performance against Newcastle (Video) (Video)

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick analyses Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire performance against Newcastle (Video) (Video)

SoccerNews.com

Published

Manchester United played a disappointing 1-1 draw away to relegation-threatened Newcastle this week, and manager Ralf Rangnick held slightly back on enthusiasm when describing the performance of his centre-back duo. 🗣 “I wouldn’t say they were outstanding but they did okay.” Ralf Rangnick speaks about the performances of Raphaël Varane and Harry Maguire against Newcastle […]

Full Article