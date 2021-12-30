Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick analyses Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire performance against Newcastle (Video) (Video)
Published
Manchester United played a disappointing 1-1 draw away to relegation-threatened Newcastle this week, and manager Ralf Rangnick held slightly back on enthusiasm when describing the performance of his centre-back duo. 🗣 “I wouldn’t say they were outstanding but they did okay.” Ralf Rangnick speaks about the performances of Raphaël Varane and Harry Maguire against Newcastle […]Full Article