Skip & Shannon predict the winner of Alabama vs. Cincinnati I UNDISPUTED

The College Football Playoff semifinals today, and before Georgia-Michigan, all eyes will be on top-seed Alabama to see if they can handle Cincinnati. The Bearcats are big underdogs against Nick Saban's crew, but they are the only undefeated team in the Playoff, while Bama punched their ticket as the No. 1 team thanks to a big win in the SEC Championship. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner between Alabama and Cincinnati.