‘Outrageous’ Romelu Lukaku made Harry Kane’s Tottenham saga look like ‘small change’ as Arsenal legend questions Chelsea striker’s future
Published
Romelu Lukaku has been ‘outrageous’ and ‘disrespectful’ to Chelsea with his predicament making Harry Kane’s transfer saga at Tottenha look like ‘small change’. The Belgium forward’s interview, where he made comments about his situation at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel, has caused plenty of problems for the Blues. Lukaku was dropped for their 1-1 draw […]Full Article