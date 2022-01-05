Chelsea eye Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice but won’t sign both as Thomas Tuchel wants to integrate Crystal Palace sensation Conor Gallagher
Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield as they target Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and West Ham vice captain Declan Rice. But the Blues, according to Goal, will not sign both as manager Thomas Tuchel wants to involve Conor Gallagher when he returns from his loan spell at Crystal Palace. Tchouameni, 21, has been a […]Full Article