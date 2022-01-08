Chelsea take on National League leaders Chesterfield this afternoon at Stamford Bridge and are heavy favourites to book their place in the FA Cup fourth roundFull Article
Chelsea vs Chesterfield LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, goal and score updates
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Brentford vs Aston Villa LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, goal and score updates
Football.london
The Bees welcome Steven Gerrard's side to Brentford Community Stadium for their first game of 2022