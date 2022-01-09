Everton v Leicester postponed for a second time, with the Foxes unable to field team due to COVID-19 cases, injuries, and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations
Tuesday’s Premier League clash between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park has been postponed. Despite the Foxes being in FA Cup action against Watford on Saturday, they do not have enough players to field a team next week. A statement released by the league reads: “Everton’s match against Leicester City at Goodison Park, due to […]Full Article