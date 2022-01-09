‘Hurting’ Mikel Arteta questions Arsenal’s ‘desire’ and ‘hunger’ after shock FA Cup exit to Nottingham Forest – ‘We were not at our level’
Mikel Arteta admitted he was 'hurting' after Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup as he criticised his players' 'desire' and 'hunger' following their defeat to Nottingham Forest. Lewis Grabban's late winner saw Forest seal their second third round victory over the Gunners in three years, with the Championship side repeating their feat from