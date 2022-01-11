Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says it would be 'a travesty' if Tom Brady doesn't win NFL MVP

Count Bruce Arians' NFL MVP vote for QB Tom Brady. "I think he doesn't get it, it's a travesty," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach told reporters.

