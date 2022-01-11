Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says it would be 'a travesty' if Tom Brady doesn't win NFL MVP
Published
Count Bruce Arians' NFL MVP vote for QB Tom Brady. "I think he doesn't get it, it's a travesty," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach told reporters.
Published
Count Bruce Arians' NFL MVP vote for QB Tom Brady. "I think he doesn't get it, it's a travesty," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach told reporters.
After Leaving Sideline Mid-Game, , Antonio Brown
is Out in Tampa Bay.
CNN Sports reports wide receiver
Antonio Brown..
The Bucs have cooled off after a 6-1 start after back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team. At..