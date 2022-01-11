Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic has ‘questions to answer’ amid claims 20-time Grand Slam winner gave misleading information to Australian immigration officials
Andy Murray admitted he was glad to see Novak Djokovic out of detention, but feels the world number one still has questions to answer. Djokovic won his court battle on Monday and had the decision to cancel his visa overturned. The 34-year-old headed straight for the practice courts, but there are still doubts about whether […]Full Article