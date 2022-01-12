Novak Djokovic admits breaking COVID isolation and blames agent for ‘mistake’ on travel declaration as tennis star awaits Australian Open visa decision
Novak Djokovic admits he broke COVID isolation rules by attending an interview and photoshoot after receiving a positive test last month. The world number one tennis star still faces deportation ahead of the Australian Open as his visa saga rumbles on. Despite winning a legal battle with the Australian Border Force after being placed in […]