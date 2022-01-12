Chris Wood ‘probably thought his agent was joking’ as Newcastle’s ‘strange’ £20million bid is questioned – but transfer will damage Premier League rivals Burnley and can be a success
Newcastle’s £20million bid for Chris Wood has surprised many but perhaps not as much as the player himself. This is the view of Gabby Agbonlahor, who believes the striker would’ve thought his agent was joking when first hearing of the Magpies’ interest. Wood is set to leave Burnley to join their Premier League relegation rivals, […]Full Article