Tyson Fury next fight: Gypsy King ordered to face Dillian Whyte but undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk and crossover bout with UFC star Francis Ngannou in consideration as Frank Warren confirms March date
Published
Tyson Fury is set to return to action early this year following a standout 2021 for the Gypsy King. The Brit retained his WBC belt by beating Deontay Wilder in October for a second successive time to close out their epic heavyweight trilogy. Fury now has a number of options as he pursues a fight […]Full Article