Ashes 5th Test: Marcus Harris dropped, Usman Khawaja to open for Australia
Twin-century maker in the 4th Test, Usman Khawaja will open for Australia in the fifth Ashes Test in place of Marcus Harris.Full Article
Stuart Broad gets the wicket of in-form Australia batter Usman Khawaja as England make a great start on day one of the fifth Ashes..
The Australians are yet to finalise an XI but have confirmed Usman Khawaja will retain his place in the side at the expense of..