Arsenal transfer news: Arsenal eye loan deal for Arthur Juventus man Melo, Fiorentina demand £58m as Dusan Vlahovic chase heats up, Bruno Guimaraes latest, Brighton boss discusses Tariq Lamptey’s future
Published
The January transfer window is here and for Arsenal it could be a very good time to strengthen. Mikel Arteta’s side have probably exceeded expectations so far this term and find themselves in fourth position in the Premier League, a spot that few would have expected them to hold at this stage of the campaign. […]Full Article