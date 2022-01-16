Tennis: How Novak Djokovic's exit shakes up Aussie Open draw

Tennis: How Novak Djokovic's exit shakes up Aussie Open draw

New Zealand Herald

Published

Lucky loser Salvatore Caruso is the big winner from Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Australian Open draw with the qualifying loser replacing the 20-time grand slam winner in the draw.Djokovic is now out of the tournament after...

Full Article