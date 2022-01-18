Cleveland Browns Tackle Malik McDowell Arrested For Public Exposure
Published
Cleveland Browns' defensive tackle Malik McDowell is facing several charges after he reportedly exposed himself and assaulted a Broward Sheriff's deputy.Full Article
Published
Cleveland Browns' defensive tackle Malik McDowell is facing several charges after he reportedly exposed himself and assaulted a Broward Sheriff's deputy.Full Article
Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday in Florida on charges that include battery on a police officer and..