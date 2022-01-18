Sead Kolasinac joins Marseille after Arsenal rip up contract as Charlie Austin criticises Gunners’ transfer activity following postponed Tottenham clash – ‘It’s ridiculous!’
Sead Kolasinac has joined Marseille after having his contract terminated by Arsenal. The left-back had six months left on his deal at the Emirates but has now joined the French club on a free transfer, despite the Gunners short of first-team players, which caused the north London derby to be postponed. Kolasinac joined the Gunners […]Full Article