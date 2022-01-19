Shannon Sharpe: It is not good enough for Aaron Rodgers to just reach the Super Bowl; he needs to win I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are coming off their bye week, and the quarterback finds himself just two wins away from his elusive second Super Bowl appearance. USA Today wrote that the reigning MVP is facing tons of pressure heading into the game this Saturday on FOX after the franchise bent over backwards to accommodate him, who is 0-4 in NFC Championship games since winning his only Lombardi over a decade ago. Shannon Sharpe explains why it's more important for Rodgers to win the Super Bowl than solely leading the Packers to it.