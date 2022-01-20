Skip Bayless: The Lakers hit bottom vs. Pacers; I wouldn't be shocked if Frank Vogel is gone soon I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers gave up a 15-point lead in a 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers last night. LeBron had 30 points and Russell Westbrook had another poor shooting night before watching the end of the game on the bench. However, all eyes are on Frank Vogel amid reports that his status as the Lakers' coach is game-to-game. With the loss, the Lakers fell back under .500 with a 22-23 record. Skip Bayless reacts to the Lakers' loss and explains why he 'would not be surprised if Vogel does not survive the road trip.'