Emi Martinez signs new Aston Villa contract following classy show of support from Steven Gerrard after ex-Arsenal goalkeeper’s howler against Man United
Aston Villa have announced goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a contract extension to keep him at Villa Park until 2027. The Argentine No.1 goalkeeper joined Villa at the beginning of last season in a transfer that brought an end to his ten-year spell at Arsenal. In his first season with Villa, he equalled Brad Friedel's