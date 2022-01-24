‘Negotiations ongoing’ between Newcastle and Jesse Lingard as Magpies make latest push to sign Manchester United star on loan for rest of Premier League season
Newcastle are stepping up their pursuit to sign Jesse Lingard on loan, with 'negotiations ongoing' over a deal for the Manchester United ace. The 29-year-old forward has six months remaining in his contract at Old Trafford but is prepared to leave the club in January to seek regular first-team football. The Magpies remain keen to