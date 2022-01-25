Newcastle confident of Jesse Lingard transfer after offering £3.5million loan fee and survival bonus to Manchester United – and Magpies pushing for Tottenham’s Dele Alli
Published
Newcastle are growing increasingly confident of signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, talkSPORT understands. The Magpies are willing to meet United’s request for a £3.5million loan fee and are also offering a bonus payment if the England international helps them avoid Premier League relegation. Lingard, 29, starred on loan at West Ham during the second […]Full Article