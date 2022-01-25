Sources: Adofo-Mensah favored to be Vikings GM
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who served as the Browns vice president of football operations, could be named the Vikings' new general manager as soon as Tuesday, sources told ESPN.Full Article
The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah leaves the Browns after two seasons with the team. He made his mark as an analytics guru with the..
