How many points is Max Verstappen away from a one race ban? Formula 1 champion racked up penalty points during intense rivalry with Lewis Hamilton
Red Bull bosses may be sweating during the 2022 Formula 1 season with the knowledge Max Verstappen could face a one-race ban. The reigning champion will look to renew his rivalry with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton after a controversial title-decider in Abu Dhabi in December. The new season starts in March with the first race in Bahrain, […]Full Article