Nottingham Forest's Lyle Taylor is set to join Birmingham City on loan for the rest of the season.Full Article
Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest fans react as Lyle Taylor closes in on loan move
Nottingham Forest fans send Derby County message to Lyle Taylor after Birmingham City transfer
The forward has signed for the Blues on loan until the end of the season after falling down the pecking order at the City Ground
Nottingham Post
Forest's Taylor joins Birmingham on loan
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Birmingham City pay an undisclosed fee to Rangers for midfielder Juninho Bacuna and sign forward Lyle..
BBC Local News