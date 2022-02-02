National Football League’s Washington Football Team change name to ‘Commanders’, after former ‘Redskins’ name and logo criticised as disrespectful to Native American culture
The National Football League’s Washington Football Team will now officially be called the ‘Commanders’. This comes following a lengthy review on how best to replace their former name and logo – ‘Redskins’ – that were widely criticised as disrespectful of Native American culture. The team retired their controversial Redskins name in mid-2020 along with a […]Full Article