Sadio Mane has penalty saved but then fires in decisive spot-kick to beat Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as Senegal claim first ever Africa Cup of Nations title
It was penalty redemption for Sadio Mane as his decisive spot-kick saw Senegal win their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title. Mane slotted the ball home as Senegal got the better of Egypt, who have Mane’s Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in their ranks. The Lions of Teranga appeared to have thrown away their chance […]Full Article