Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool injury blow ahead of Leicester City clash
Published
Jurgen Klopp has provided updates on Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson ahead of Liverpool vs Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday evening.Full Article
Published
Jurgen Klopp has provided updates on Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson ahead of Liverpool vs Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday evening.Full Article
City travel to Anfield this week as they look to do the double over Jurgen Klopp's side.