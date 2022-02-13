Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rotterdam Open final for first ATP title
Published
Felix Auger-Aliassime beats world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win his first ATP title at the Rotterdam Open.Full Article
Published
Felix Auger-Aliassime beats world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win his first ATP title at the Rotterdam Open.Full Article
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime ended his eight-final losing streak to capture his first ATP title in Rotterdam on Sunday with..
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first career title at the ninth attempt, upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the..