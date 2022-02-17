Borussia Dortmund 2-4 Rangers: No Haaland but big problems for Bundesliga side after home humbling

An incredible performance from Rangers ensured they take a 4-2 lead into the second leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off against Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga side were without star striker Erling Haaland at Signal Iduna Park, but it was their defence that let them down as goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram along with a Dan-Axel […]