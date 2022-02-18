Leeds v Man United live stream and team news: Old rivals clash in Premier League game with Elland Road crowd for first time in two decades – kick-off time, TV channel and how to follow
Published
Old foes Leeds and Manchester United will renew their Premier League rivalry inside a packed Elland Road for the first time since 2003. The Roses derby is one of the most fiercely contested in England going back to the days when Matt Busby and Don Revie were in opposite dugouts. Yet Covid restrictions meant fans […]Full Article