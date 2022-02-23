The full lowdown on the Champions League last-16 first leg contest between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, including how to watch and the referee appointmentFull Article
Atletico Madrid v Man Utd kick-off time, TV channel, live stream details and team news
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City kick-off time, TV channel, live stream details and team news
Wales Online
The Bluebirds travel to the John Smith's Stadium to take on the Terriers on Wednesday; What time is kick-off? What channel is it..