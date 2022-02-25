Man United v Watford live stream and team news: Rangnickâ€™s side to extend unbeaten run as Elanga in line to start following Champions League heroics â€“ kick-off time and how to follow
Manchester United will be hoping to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to eight games when they host Watford this weekend. The Red Devils have won their last three top-flight fixtures and secured a vital 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek. Watford, meanwhile, have only tasted victory once in their [â€¦]Full Article