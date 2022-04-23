Bruno Fernandes questioned for taking penalty over Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsdale ‘channels inner Martin Keown’ as Granit Xhaka screamer seals Arsenal win over Manchester United
Published
Granit Xhaka was the hero and Bruno Fernandes the villain as Arsenal took a huge stride towards Champions League qualification with a dramatic 3-1 victory over Manchester United. The Gunners leapfrog Tottenham into fourth and create a six-point gap to United – who have played a game more – after Xhaka’s late screamer sealed a […]Full Article